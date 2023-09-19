Harron Homes welcomes new sales executive to Edwinstowe development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With 20 years of sales experience Tom, 38, from Derby, is starting his Harron Homes career with the team at Thoresby Vale before moving to Sandlands Park in Hucknall when the next phase of homes become available from November 2023.

He said, “I’ve always been in sales, starting out as a holiday rep and then I moved into new home sales, working for David Wilson and Redrow before making the change to Harron Homes. I love engaging with people and helping them in any way I can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enjoying the different aspects of his role, Tom looks forward to helping customers find their forever home.

Thoresby Vale Sales Executive, Tom Jordan

“One of the best things about my new role is getting to know the customer, listening to their story and being a part of the next step in their journey.

"I get to meet new people every day, so no one day is ever the same. It feels good to help people find their new home and be a part of building a new community.

"I’m really looking forward to experiencing the journey from the very beginning at Sandlands Park, helping to create a place customers can call home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom begins his new role with Harron Homes excited about his next steps.

“Joining the team here at Thoresby Vale has been an absolute pleasure; we all support one another and want to see each other succeed.

"It’s great to be amongst others who are all motivated to see the site grow and I know I’ll be able to take that forward to my new team when I make the move to Sandlands Park.

“Harron Homes was recommended to me as a great place to work from Sarah Ducker who recently joined the team at Shipley Lakeside. I’ve had the best mentor in Michelle Ellis; I’m very grateful for all her support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Relishing the outdoors and visiting places of natural and historical beauty, Tom delights in the prime location of Thoresby Vale.

“Thoresby Vale is in a great spot, full of culture and lots of places to visit close by. I live on the other side of Derby but it’s definitely worth the commute.

"Although, I am excited for when I start at Sandlands Park, which is closer to me, and getting to know the new residents. Hucknall is a vibrant place to be and benefits from being close to Nottingham.

"I can’t wait to be part of the new phase which I know will be a great addition to the growing community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Walters, Sales Manager for Harron Homes North Midlands, says, “We’re delighted to have Tom join us at Thoresby Vale before his move to Sandlands Park.

"At Harron Homes we pride ourselves on our care and dedication to delivering a dream home for our customers and know Tom will be a great addition to our teams.”

Thoresby Vale features a selection of three, four and, five bedroom homes with current availability from £250,000.

Its sales office can be found off The Avenue, Off Ollerton Road, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire, NG21 9PS or contacted on 01623 549086.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To find out more visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/thoresby-vale/.

Homes on Sandlands IV are expected to be available to purchase from November 2023, with the first showhome opening in January 2024.

Visitors can find Sandlands Park IV on Watnall Road, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, NG15 6WQ. To find out more about Sandlands Park IV, visit https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/nottinghamshire/sandlands-park-4-2/.