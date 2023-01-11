Handsome home in Carlton in Lindrick with added bonus of superb coach house

Carlton in Lindrick is a highly sought-after village in the Worksop area – and here is a fine example of a handsome property waiting to be snapped up.

Situated on High Road, the four-bedroom detached house is beautifully presented, with offers in the region of £475,000 invited by Yorkshire estate agents, Strike.

As an added bonus, there is also a superb two-storey outbuilding that is a former coach house. This offers a workshop, kitchen, gym and storage rooms, as well as security shutters. Subject to the necessary planning permissions, it has the potential for a number of uses.

The whole property is within walking distance, or a short drive, from various amenities, including shops and schools, while the train stations of Worksop and Shireoaks are about three miles away.

A spokesperson for Strike says: “The home has been modernised and has an abundance of space. It is perfect for families looking to move to an attractive, spacious, private and secure environment.”

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, dining area and WC, while all four bedrooms, along with a family bathroom, can be found on the first floor.

Gas central heating, double-glazed windows and doors, and lots of natural light add icing to the cake.

