So it’s a surefire bet that you’d like to find out what the three-bedroom, detached house on Lady Walk looks like on the inside.

And you can – thanks to our photo gallery below that gives you an accurate impression of the immaculate, sizeable property, which is on the market for £310,000 with highly respected Worksop estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, of Bridge Street.

Boasting a high standard of fixtures and fittings throughout, the property is in a much-sought after area, close to schools and two rail stations, and even includes a wooden workshop in the back garden that could be converted into an entertainment room.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room or study, modern, fitted kitchen, utility room, WC, an extra reception room that could be used as the fourth bedroom, and also a rear extension containing a conservatory.

The three main bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including one with an en suite shower room, as can a family bathroom.

Outside, there is space for the off-street parking of three vehicles at the front, while the back garden features a porcelain patio as well as the workshop.

After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Modern fitted kitchen Next stop on our tour is this modern kitchen, which is fitted to the highest quality, complete with high-gloss wall and base units, granite work surfaces and a sink unit with mixer tap. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

2 . Huge family sitting room Let's begin our tour of the £310,000 Gateford house in the largest room, which is the family sitting room, incorporating a dining area. It represents a stunning extension to the original property. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The large family sitting room has space for this dining area, which is ideal for family meals or for entertaining guests. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales

4 . Classy conservatory And here is that conservatory, a classy space that is brick-built but is uPVC double-glazed, with French doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Bartrop & Dilks Photo Sales