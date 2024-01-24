Handsome Gateford house that wins 'best in show' every time for kerb appeal
So it’s a surefire bet that you’d like to find out what the three-bedroom, detached house on Lady Walk looks like on the inside.
And you can – thanks to our photo gallery below that gives you an accurate impression of the immaculate, sizeable property, which is on the market for £310,000 with highly respected Worksop estate agents Bartrop & Dilks, of Bridge Street.
Boasting a high standard of fixtures and fittings throughout, the property is in a much-sought after area, close to schools and two rail stations, and even includes a wooden workshop in the back garden that could be converted into an entertainment room.
The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room or study, modern, fitted kitchen, utility room, WC, an extra reception room that could be used as the fourth bedroom, and also a rear extension containing a conservatory.
The three main bedrooms can be found on the first floor, including one with an en suite shower room, as can a family bathroom.
Outside, there is space for the off-street parking of three vehicles at the front, while the back garden features a porcelain patio as well as the workshop.
After flicking through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.