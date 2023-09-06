News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
The wow factor is induced by this magnificent, imposing four-bedroom house at Forest Hill Park, near Blyth Road, Worksop. A grade II listed building, dating back to 1834, it is a villa-style property on the market with The Good Estate Agent for offers in the region of £849,500.The wow factor is induced by this magnificent, imposing four-bedroom house at Forest Hill Park, near Blyth Road, Worksop. A grade II listed building, dating back to 1834, it is a villa-style property on the market with The Good Estate Agent for offers in the region of £849,500.
The wow factor is induced by this magnificent, imposing four-bedroom house at Forest Hill Park, near Blyth Road, Worksop. A grade II listed building, dating back to 1834, it is a villa-style property on the market with The Good Estate Agent for offers in the region of £849,500.

Grandiose, historic £849,500 pile in Worksop is now 'exceptional family home'

It’s rare that a house as grandiose and historic as this magnificent pile, worth almost a million, comes on to the property market in Worksop.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST

So let’s make the most of the opportunity to go through the keyhole and have a look inside the four-bedroom home, which sits on an exclusive development at Forest Hill Park, to the north of town, off Blyth Road.

It is being marketed by The Good Estate Agent, who are inviting offers in the region of £849,500 for the grade II listed villa-style house, which was originally built way back in 1834.

A spokesperson for the company says: “The property has been comprehensively and sympathetically refurbished in recent years, and combines authentic period gravitas with present-day luxuries and refinement.

"All the rooms are incredibly spacious, and many feature high ceilings and large windows, enhancing its light and ambience.

“The house retains many restored, original features. The result is an exceptional family home with a versatile layout and also the potential for a separate annexe or apartment if required.”

The ground floor is made up of a porch, entrance hall, inner hallway, reception room, kitchen/’/breakfast room, bedroom with en suite shower room, bathroom and a second bedroom that could be used as a games room.

Upstairs, you will find a landing, two more reception rooms, two more bedrooms, both with en suite facilities, and a kitchen area.

Outside, a private driveway, with electrically operated gates, provides lots of off-street parking space. A large garage has room for three vehicles, as well as tools and equipment.

At the back, there is an enclosed ‘secret garden’, while the whole plot is not only enclosed by substantial hedges, guaranteeing privacy, it is also covered by a full security system with cameras in operation.

Our photo gallery below shows some of the wonderful rooms. Check out the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The main reception room on the ground floor is a grand space, with a superb fireplace and full coving to the ceiling. Three large sash windows allow in plenty of natural light.

1. Grand reception room

The main reception room on the ground floor is a grand space, with a superb fireplace and full coving to the ceiling. Three large sash windows allow in plenty of natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Class and style ooze from every orifice of the main reception room on the ground floor of the grade II listed building.

2. Class and style

Class and style ooze from every orifice of the main reception room on the ground floor of the grade II listed building. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
An elegant dining area is surrounded by brightness, including from a patio door that leads to the side of the £849,500 property.

3. Elegant dining area

An elegant dining area is surrounded by brightness, including from a patio door that leads to the side of the £849,500 property. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
There are fully fitted kitchens on both floors of the Worksop house. This colourful, contemporary one contains an electric hob, built-in fridge and freezer, fitted washing machine, dishwasher, fitted electric oven with built-in microwave, and full marble tops all round,.

4. Colourful kitchen

There are fully fitted kitchens on both floors of the Worksop house. This colourful, contemporary one contains an electric hob, built-in fridge and freezer, fitted washing machine, dishwasher, fitted electric oven with built-in microwave, and full marble tops all round,. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopZoopla