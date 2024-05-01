So step forward 32 Blackstone Drive in the sought-after village of Shireoaks, a superb, five-bedroom, detached home that is one of the standouts on the Worksop property market at the moment.

Built as recently as 2018 by Harron Homes, the beautiful property benefits from high specification throughout, as you would expect. But it’s the creative way it has been presented, arranged and upgraded that puts the icing on the cake, with a games room, a mini-gym and a nursery among the assets added to the mix.

Offers in the region of £510,000 are invited by the Retford-based estate agents Nicholsons, who insist the house “offers a truly exceptional living experience”.

As you step inside, you’ll immediately notice the classy standard of decoration that flows through every room. The bright and welcoming entrance hall leads to a large kitchen/living/dining area that is at the heart of the home, a sitting room, a utility room and downstairs WC. One of the highlights is that games room, which has been converted from a garage.

Upstairs, you will find five generously sized bedrooms, each with their own unique charm. One has been turned into a nursery or play room, while the master features an en suite shower room and a dressing area. There is also a study, which is currently being utilised as a mini-gym, a family bathroom and an additional Jack and Jill bathroom, which serves two of the bedrooms.

We’re not finished yet because, outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space, while an enclosed rear garden, with lawn and patio, is ideal for the children to play and the adults to relax.

Take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

