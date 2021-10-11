The property in Lindrick Common is being sold by Hunters Woodseats and includes a cattery and kennels business as well as a ‘substantial dormer bungalow.’

The description says: “Hunters Woodseats are delighted to market this amazing lifestyle business which includes a substantial dormer bungalow which is currently split for two generations of families to live situated upon a large site used as a profitable cattery and kennels.”

The living accommodation has an entrance hall with access to both dwellings, with the dormer dwelling having a modern open plan living dining kitchen and separate living room with french doors out to the front garden and three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property on sale at Lindrick Common, near Worksop.

The ground floor dwelling has a large conservatory dining area, modern dining kitchen with french doors out to a side garden, bathroom, bedroom and living room. Externally the bungalow has gardens to the front and side. The remainder of the site is used for a renowned kennels and cattery.