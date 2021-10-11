Four-bedroomed home near Worksop which boasts its own on site business on sale for £735,000
A four bedroomed bungalow on the outskirts of Worksop is for sale for £735,000.
The property in Lindrick Common is being sold by Hunters Woodseats and includes a cattery and kennels business as well as a ‘substantial dormer bungalow.’
The description says: “Hunters Woodseats are delighted to market this amazing lifestyle business which includes a substantial dormer bungalow which is currently split for two generations of families to live situated upon a large site used as a profitable cattery and kennels.”
The living accommodation has an entrance hall with access to both dwellings, with the dormer dwelling having a modern open plan living dining kitchen and separate living room with french doors out to the front garden and three bedrooms and a bathroom.
The ground floor dwelling has a large conservatory dining area, modern dining kitchen with french doors out to a side garden, bathroom, bedroom and living room. Externally the bungalow has gardens to the front and side. The remainder of the site is used for a renowned kennels and cattery.
Estate agents said there is ‘genuine potential for a new owner to continue to build and develop the business from the existing customer base’.For more call 0114 230 0660 or visit Hunters website.