The Paper Mill is a waterside home in a glorious setting and is one the market with Savills. Photo: Jon Cruttenden

Former Nottinghamshire mill by the waterside can be yours for £850,000

Forming part of a complex of historic buildings The Paper Mill is a unique property in a tranquil location between the villages of Lowdham and Epperstone which is on the market with Savills.

By John Smith
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:21 pm

The Grade II-listed building has been excellently renovated and offers six bedrooms, four bathrooms and delightful gardens that overlook the mill pond and the Dover Beck.

1. Mill pond and grounds

The property is set in a beautiful location with it's own mill pond

Photo: Jon Cruttenden

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is well proportioned space and has a double oven , oil-fired range cooker separate hob, plumbing for washing machine and spacious utility area.

Photo: Jon Cruttenden

3. Dining room

The dining room has views across the mill pond and can also be a study or day room.

Photo: Jon Cruttenden

4. Drawing room

The drawing room has a feature fire place and chimney breast and French doors to the rear garden.

Photo: Jon Cruttenden

