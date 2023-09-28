For near-millionaires only -- fabulous modern farmhouse in Worksop village
Welcome to The Lawns at Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton in Lindrick. An enviable location with access from a private road leading to the idyllic setting of the Ramsden Estate and a timeless view of the village church.
The four-bedroom property is for sale. But near-millionaires only need apply because a guide price of between £870,000 and £900,000 has been attached by estate agents Yopa East Midlands.
Fixtures and fittings throughout are of high quality, while features include natural stone walls and beamed ceiiings. A full security system, controlled via an app, has been installed.
The exterior includes parking space for four vehicles, a double integral garage, an extensive lawn, patio, timber decking area, mature trees, wood store and a summer house.
Inside, an entrance hall leads to a lounge or living room, family sitting room, kitchen, utility room, study or snug, dining room and cloakroom/WC.
Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and two further bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill shower room.
