Character, charm and elegance fuse perfectly with modern living at this fabulous village farmhouse, near Worksop, set in immaculate grounds.

Welcome to The Lawns at Carlton Hall Lane, Carlton in Lindrick. An enviable location with access from a private road leading to the idyllic setting of the Ramsden Estate and a timeless view of the village church.

The four-bedroom property is for sale. But near-millionaires only need apply because a guide price of between £870,000 and £900,000 has been attached by estate agents Yopa East Midlands.

Fixtures and fittings throughout are of high quality, while features include natural stone walls and beamed ceiiings. A full security system, controlled via an app, has been installed.

The exterior includes parking space for four vehicles, a double integral garage, an extensive lawn, patio, timber decking area, mature trees, wood store and a summer house.

Inside, an entrance hall leads to a lounge or living room, family sitting room, kitchen, utility room, study or snug, dining room and cloakroom/WC.

Upstairs, you will find two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and two further bedrooms served by a Jack and Jill shower room.

1 . Entrance hall with stone walls Entering the front door at The Lawns, you are greeted by this hall, which is distinguished by exposed, natural stone walls, a ceramic tiled floor and inset ceiling lighting. Photo: Beata Wegryznek Photo Sales

2 . Superb family kitchen The first room we look at is this superb family kitchen and breakfast room. A large central island incorporates a breakfast bar, and double bowl and sink unit with mixer tap and spray tap. Photo: Beata Wegryznek Photo Sales

3 . Extension with patio doors The kitchen has ample room for a large table and family sitting area. And at one end is an extension with two Fakro roof-lights and sizeable patio doors. Photo: Beata Wegryznek Photo Sales

4 . Built-in appliances Built-in appliances in the kitchen include a double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and wine cooler. There is also plumbing for an American-style fridge/freezer. Photo: Beata Wegryznek Photo Sales