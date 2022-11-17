Five-bedroom house on Worksop's Gateford estate well worth a look inside
Mention the sought-after Gateford Estate and property hunters in the Worksop area sit up and take notice.
So no wonder this impressive, five-bedroom, detached home at Bramling Cross Mews has caused a ripple in the market after offers in the region of £475,000 were invited by estate agents William H.Brown.
As a property ideal for families, being close to schools and amenities, or commuters, with excellent transport links nearby, it is well worth a look inside.
The ground floor comprises an entrance porch, cloakroom, lounge, breakfast kitchen, dining room and utility room. Upstairs, you will find the five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and a family bathroom.
Outside is a paved driveway and garage, providing off-street parking space, while the back garden, enclosed with fences to the side and back, is lawned and also features mature shrubbery and a paved area.
