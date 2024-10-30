Set over three floors, the immaculately presented four-bedroom property, complete with large, private garden, is ideal for families seeking space and comfort. What’s more, it is within walking distance of the town centre, its train station, excellent schools and North Notts College.

Located on Blyth Road, it is being marketed by Kiveton Park-based estate agents Bell and Co Estates, who describe it as “a fantastic family home” and have attached a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000.

Enter via a large hallway, which leads to a cosy reception room that could be used as a formal lounge or dining room, a modern, open-plan kitchen and a dining area with log-burner. At the rear of the ground floor is a spacious living room with doors opening on to a garden patio, a versatile office that could be turned into a playroom, a downstairs WC and access to the garage, which houses a utility area.

The first floor is home to the master bedroom with private en suite, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The fourth bedroom can be found on the top floor.

The exterior is equally impressive, with that rear garden, surrounded by trees, featuring two patio areas, a lawn, a stunning pergola, a brick-built store and a summer house. At the front, a driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to the garage.

Don't miss the chance to have a look round this house via our photo gallery below.

