This four-bedroom, semi-detached property on Blyth Road, Worksop has been beautifully extended and is immaculately presented. It is on the market for a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000 with Kiveton Park estate agents Bell and Co Estates.

'Fantastic family home' could be the best semi on the Worksop property market

By Richard Silverwood
Published 30th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
If there was a prize for the best semi-detached home on the market in Worksop at the moment, then this beautifully extended gem would be a strong contender to win it.

Set over three floors, the immaculately presented four-bedroom property, complete with large, private garden, is ideal for families seeking space and comfort. What’s more, it is within walking distance of the town centre, its train station, excellent schools and North Notts College.

Located on Blyth Road, it is being marketed by Kiveton Park-based estate agents Bell and Co Estates, who describe it as “a fantastic family home” and have attached a guide price of between £325,000 and £350,000.

Enter via a large hallway, which leads to a cosy reception room that could be used as a formal lounge or dining room, a modern, open-plan kitchen and a dining area with log-burner. At the rear of the ground floor is a spacious living room with doors opening on to a garden patio, a versatile office that could be turned into a playroom, a downstairs WC and access to the garage, which houses a utility area.

The first floor is home to the master bedroom with private en suite, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The fourth bedroom can be found on the top floor.

The exterior is equally impressive, with that rear garden, surrounded by trees, featuring two patio areas, a lawn, a stunning pergola, a brick-built store and a summer house. At the front, a driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to the garage.

Don’t miss the chance to have a look round this house via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

Before we step inside the £325,000 Worksop property, take a look at this revealing aerial shot, which gives you a good idea of the surprisingly large size of the Blyth Road plot.

1. Aerial revelation

Before we step inside the £325,000 Worksop property, take a look at this revealing aerial shot, which gives you a good idea of the surprisingly large size of the Blyth Road plot.

Let's launch our tour in the large living room at the back of the property. It features French doors that provide natural light throughout the day and give access to a garden patio.

2. Living room with doors to patio

Let's launch our tour in the large living room at the back of the property. It features French doors that provide natural light throughout the day and give access to a garden patio.

The immaculately presented living room is ideal for family gatherings.

3. Ideal for family gatherings

The immaculately presented living room is ideal for family gatherings.

The first reception room you come to at the front of the house is this cosy lounge or dining room, The magnificent bay window spreads light throughout.

4. Cosy reception room

The first reception room you come to at the front of the house is this cosy lounge or dining room, The magnificent bay window spreads light throughout.

