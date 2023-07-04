Jordan and Kristy Fraser, age 31 and 35 respectively, spent seven years enjoying the warm climate and adventurous lifestyle of New Zealand with their two children Kacey, five and Cash, two.

With a third newborn on the way, the Frasers decided to move back to the UK and be closer to their extended family. After purchasing a four-bedroom Hambleton home at Simpson Park in Harworth, the Frasers were ready to welcome their newest member, born Kit on June 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We wanted to move back home so that all three kids could grow up closer to the grandparents,” said Jordan.

The Fraser family moved from New Zealand to Harworth. Pictured Cash, Kacey, Jordan, and Kristy holding Kit

“Kristy and I are both Doncaster locals ourselves so, as much as we love New Zealand, this is very much home for the two of us.”

As a project manager responsible for overseeing the construction of housing developments, Jordan has industry expertise that helped him single out Harworth as an up-and-coming area.

“My own work involves extensive research into determining which areas are receiving investment and set to be upgraded. Harworth is one such area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This to me is a sign of an area that’s going to blossom over the next few years.

“My priority was to find a wonderful home in an area with a bright future for the kids, where they could grow up close to family.

“Combined with the great countryside location and convenient commuter links, it was a no-brainer for us.

“We opted for Harron Homes because their properties are very high spec, it really stands out, there was nothing like it at the other housebuilders we’d visited,” says Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jordan and the Frasers are enjoying the finished quality of their new home, there is one slice of New Zealand life Jordan’s brought back with him.

“The plan is to construct a patio and create a courtyard. We’ve become pretty expert at using the barbecue from our time in New Zealand, so come rain or shine we’ll be entertaining our friends and families out there once it’s all completed!”