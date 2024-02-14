Fabulous bungalow in Shireoaks with canalside views is 'one not to be missed'

The three-bedroom, detached home can be found on Shireoaks Road in the village of Shireoaks. And apart from being superbly presented throughout, it overlooks the Chesterfield Canal.

Offers of more than £400,000 are invited by the selling agents, William H.Brown, of Worksop, who are so enthusiastic about the property that they describe it as “one not to be missed”.

Our photo gallery below gives you a guided tour of the bungalow, which comprises an entrance hall, lounge or living room, kitchen, conservatory, bathroom and WC, as well as the three bedrooms.

Outside, a driveway provides off-street parking space for up to seven cars and leads to a triple-length garage, which has a fibreglass roof, fitted only in 2021. As a bonus, a modern external office and storage room are connected to the garage, so if you find yourself working from home, your ready-made space awaits, complete with power, lighting and double-glazed window.

At the back of the bungalow, an enclosed garden includes a large lawn and a paved seating area. And don’t forget those canalside views!

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Peaceful and serene Before we take a look inside the £400,000-plus Shireoaks bungalow, let's admire those canalside views that await the new owners of the property. It's a peaceful and serene scene, isn't it? Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Bright and light lounge Let;s start our tour of the Shireoaks home in the main reception room, which is the lounge. It's a bright and light space thanks to double-glazed windows facing the front and side of the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Stunning Gazco electric fire An eyecatching asset of the lounge is a stunning Gazco electric fire.There is also coving to the ceiling in a room that combines comfort and class. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen that has it all Not even the most discerning of culinary experts could find fault with the kitchen. It has it all, including integrated appliances, such as an oven, five-ring gas hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. A range of wall and base units is complemented by work surfaces that feature a stainless steel sink and drainer. There is also a breakfast bar, spotlights and plumbing for a washing machine. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales