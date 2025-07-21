EXQUISITE: Extended five bedroom Victorian family home on one of Worksop's most desirable streets

This magnificent property in Blyth Grove, Worksop within the Mr Straws Conservation Area is priced at offers in the region of £850,000-£875,000 and sold with no onward chain.

The property occupies a generous quarter-acre plot, providing an idyllic setting for family life.

From the moment you approach, the grandeur of this residence is evident, promising a lifestyle of comfort and convenience within a historic framework. Step inside and be captivated by the seamless blend of period charm and contemporary refinement.

The current owners have undertaken a comprehensive renovation, ensuring this grand historic home boasts modern energy efficiency without compromising its inherent character.

Renovations include a full rewire, replumbing, a new roof, and the installation of double glazing throughout, culminating in an excellent EPC rating of 'C' – a rare achievement for a property of this age and stature.

Many original character features have been meticulously preserved and enhanced, including stunning fireplaces that serve as focal points, original doors, intricate mosaic entrance floor tiles, stained glass detailing that casts beautiful patterns of light, and elegant cornicing that speaks to the property's Victorian heritage. The ground floor unfolds into three spacious reception rooms which lends itself flexible family living and offers distinct areas for relaxation and social gatherings.

The elegant sitting room provides a formal space, perfect for cosy evenings. Adjacent to this, the generous dining room is ideal for hosting dinner parties and family meals, offering ample space for a large dining suite.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the expansive kitchen, which leads to a spacious living/family room. This bright and airy space is designed for modern family living, featuring a vaulted ceiling, multi-fuel stove and impressive bi-fold doors that seamlessly connect the interior with the beautiful rear garden, creating an effortless flow for indoor-outdoor entertaining.

Bathed in natural light the family room offers a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for everyday enjoyment. Additionally the ground floor benefits from a stylish boot/utility room and WC. Ascending to the first and second floors, you will discover five beautifully decorated large double bedrooms.

The master suite is a true sanctuary, boasting a luxurious walk-in wardrobe that offers extensive storage solutions and a beautifully appointed en-suite shower room. This private retreat provides a serene escape, complete with modern fixtures and finishes.

The additional four double bedrooms are equally spacious, offering versatility for family members, guests, or the creation of a home office or study.

The property benefits from three well-appointed bathrooms in total, ensuring ample facilities for a busy family household. Each bathroom has been finished to a high standard, featuring contemporary sanitary ware and stylish tiling. Outside the property is as impressive as its interior. The walled garden is a private oasis, meticulously maintained and offering a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

This expansive outdoor space is perfect for children to play, for keen gardeners to cultivate, or for simply relaxing in the sunshine.

Within the garden, you will find a fully insulated brick built garden room, offering a versatile space that could serve as a home office, an art studio, or a delightful year round entertaining room.

A range of original outbuildings further enhances the property's appeal, providing additional storage or potential for conversion, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

For convenience and security, the property boasts plenty of off-road parking, featuring a double-gated horseshoe driveway that provides easy access and egress. Furthermore, a double detached garage offers secure parking and additional storage. The location of Blyth Grove is truly exceptional, offering the perfect balance of peaceful residential living with unparalleled access to local amenities and transport links. This magnificent Victorian residence is perfect for families seeking space, character, and convenience. The meticulous renovation, combined with its generous proportions and prime location, makes this a truly unique offering.

To book a viewing contact Nicholsons Estate Agents on 01777 568332.

