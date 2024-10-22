Built by Stancliffe Homes within the popular Oak Tree Park development in Shireoaks, the five-bedroom, detached property has been given a price of £495,000 by estate agents Purplebricks, who rave about its appeal.
"This house on Ash Tree Close exudes a real sense of grandeur, providing excellent space for living and entertaining,” says a Purplebricks spokesperson. "It is presented and decorated to a high standard and offers the ultimate in executive accommodation.”
On the ground floor, a generously proportioned reception hall leads to an open-plan designer kitchen with living and dining area, a further living room, a study, utility room and cloakroom. Two sets of bi-folding doors lead out to a private, south-facing garden with a newly-laid Indian stone patio and large lawn.
Upstairs, you will find all five bedrooms, including a master that features a dressing room and two that boast en suite shower rooms. There is also a modern family bathroom.
Outside, gardens adorn the front, side and rear of the property, featuring also a vegetable patch and shed, while a double-width driveway leads to a double garage. Ring security cameras provide added peace of mind.
Enjoy a tour of the house via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.