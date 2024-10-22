This expertly designed, five-bedroom executive home at Ash Tree Close in Shireoaks is on the market for £495,000 with estate agents Purplebricks. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.This expertly designed, five-bedroom executive home at Ash Tree Close in Shireoaks is on the market for £495,000 with estate agents Purplebricks. Take a look inside via our photo gallery below.
Executive excellence -- what half a million will buy you in the Worksop property market

By Richard Silverwood
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
A shining example of what half a million pounds will buy you in the Worksop property market is this expertly designed executive home at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Built by Stancliffe Homes within the popular Oak Tree Park development in Shireoaks, the five-bedroom, detached property has been given a price of £495,000 by estate agents Purplebricks, who rave about its appeal.

"This house on Ash Tree Close exudes a real sense of grandeur, providing excellent space for living and entertaining,” says a Purplebricks spokesperson. "It is presented and decorated to a high standard and offers the ultimate in executive accommodation.”

On the ground floor, a generously proportioned reception hall leads to an open-plan designer kitchen with living and dining area, a further living room, a study, utility room and cloakroom. Two sets of bi-folding doors lead out to a private, south-facing garden with a newly-laid Indian stone patio and large lawn.

Upstairs, you will find all five bedrooms, including a master that features a dressing room and two that boast en suite shower rooms. There is also a modern family bathroom.

Outside, gardens adorn the front, side and rear of the property, featuring also a vegetable patch and shed, while a double-width driveway leads to a double garage. Ring security cameras provide added peace of mind.

Enjoy a tour of the house via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

We start our tour of the £495,000 Shireoaks house in the stunning, high-quality kitchen, which is equipped with a range of modern, fitted wall and base units, plus a sink unit. There is space for a large fridge freezer, while the window faces the side of the property.

1. Stunning, high-quality kitchen

We start our tour of the £495,000 Shireoaks house in the stunning, high-quality kitchen, which is equipped with a range of modern, fitted wall and base units, plus a sink unit. There is space for a large fridge freezer, while the window faces the side of the property.

Integrated appliances within the designer kitchen include a hob and double oven. An island is the ideal spot for breakfast or to have ten minutes with a cup of coffee.

2. Integrated appliances

Integrated appliances within the designer kitchen include a hob and double oven. An island is the ideal spot for breakfast or to have ten minutes with a cup of coffee.

Just off the kitchen is this handy utility room, where more integrated appliances include a washing machine and tumble dryer. The window faces the front of the house, while the door leads to the double garage.

3. Handy utility room

Just off the kitchen is this handy utility room, where more integrated appliances include a washing machine and tumble dryer. The window faces the front of the house, while the door leads to the double garage.

The kitchen (background) is part of a splendid open-plan space on the ground floor that also encompasses a family living area (left) and a dining room (foreground) with a tiled floor. Entertain family and friends in style.

4. Open-plan living and dining areas

The kitchen (background) is part of a splendid open-plan space on the ground floor that also encompasses a family living area (left) and a dining room (foreground) with a tiled floor. Entertain family and friends in style.

