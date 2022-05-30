Being built on land to the south of the town’s Longholme Farm, the exclusive development will hold 60 houses in total, offering a selection of four and five-bedroom homes from the housebuilder’s Artisan range.
Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “The interest in Longholme Park has been incredibly high from the moment we announced the development, and we have seen this interest translate into five early sales and a stream of enquiries.”
Potential buyers will soon be able to get a real taste for themselves what life will be like at Longholme Park, as from October, Bellway will be opening a brand new show home – The Watchmaker, a five-bedroom detached family home, which Melanie says, “encapsulates the very best Longholme Park has to offer.”
The Watchmaker is a five-bedroom detached house with an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, a double detached garage and two en-suite bedrooms.
Prices on Longholme Park start from £289,995 for a four-bedroom detached home.
For further information visit www.bellway.co.uk or call 01777 410068 for more information.
Below are images of the Watchmaker…