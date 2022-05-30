Being built on land to the south of the town’s Longholme Farm, the exclusive development will hold 60 houses in total, offering a selection of four and five-bedroom homes from the housebuilder’s Artisan range.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “The interest in Longholme Park has been incredibly high from the moment we announced the development, and we have seen this interest translate into five early sales and a stream of enquiries.”

Potential buyers will soon be able to get a real taste for themselves what life will be like at Longholme Park, as from October, Bellway will be opening a brand new show home – The Watchmaker, a five-bedroom detached family home, which Melanie says, “encapsulates the very best Longholme Park has to offer.”

The Watchmaker is a five-bedroom detached house with an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, a double detached garage and two en-suite bedrooms.

Prices on Longholme Park start from £289,995 for a four-bedroom detached home.

For further information visit www.bellway.co.uk or call 01777 410068 for more information.

Below are images of the Watchmaker…

1. An airy hallway The Watchmaker show home will be on display from October. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Spacious lounge area The living room will provide plenty of entertainment space for all the family. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Master bedroom The five-bed home includes two en-suite bedrooms. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Modern bathroom A modern and tiled bathroom complete with a large window. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales