Exclusive family home with self-contained flat catching the eye in Worksop
The impressive five-bedroom, detached property is set on a private drive within an exclusive gated development called The Haven in the centre of Carlton in Lindrick.
Offers of between £475,000 and £500,000 are invited by Retford-based estate agents, Nicholsons, for a three-storey house that offers not only space and modern luxury but also flexibility.
The flat, or annexe, which comprises a living area, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom, is a real asset and could be ideal for a teenage member of the family or to let as a business proposition.
Down below, on the ground floor, you will find an entrance hall that leads to a lounge or sitting room, dining room, kitchen with utility room and also a conservatory and WC.
The first floor houses four sizeable bedrooms, an en suite shower room, a family bathroom and also a Jack and Jill en suite shower room. The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden. There is also a study with stairs that lead to the second-floor flat.
Outside, the front of the house is accessed via electric double gates that open on to a tarmac driveway and then a further block-paved driveway that provides parking space and leads to a detached garage.
At the back, an enclosed, low-maintenance garden consists of two patio areas, a covered pergola seating area and an artificial lawn. It benefits from eternal lighting and external water and power supplies.
