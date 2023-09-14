News you can trust since 1895
Exclusive family home with self-contained flat catching the eye in Worksop

A large family home, worth almost half a million and boasting a self-contained flat on the second floor, is catching the eye of property-hunters in Worksop
By Richard Silverwood
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST

The impressive five-bedroom, detached property is set on a private drive within an exclusive gated development called The Haven in the centre of Carlton in Lindrick.

Offers of between £475,000 and £500,000 are invited by Retford-based estate agents, Nicholsons, for a three-storey house that offers not only space and modern luxury but also flexibility.

The flat, or annexe, which comprises a living area, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom, is a real asset and could be ideal for a teenage member of the family or to let as a business proposition.

Down below, on the ground floor, you will find an entrance hall that leads to a lounge or sitting room, dining room, kitchen with utility room and also a conservatory and WC.

The first floor houses four sizeable bedrooms, an en suite shower room, a family bathroom and also a Jack and Jill en suite shower room. The master bedroom has a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden. There is also a study with stairs that lead to the second-floor flat.

Outside, the front of the house is accessed via electric double gates that open on to a tarmac driveway and then a further block-paved driveway that provides parking space and leads to a detached garage.

At the back, an enclosed, low-maintenance garden consists of two patio areas, a covered pergola seating area and an artificial lawn. It benefits from eternal lighting and external water and power supplies.

Flick through our photo gallery below to get a feel for the property. Visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Offers of between £475,000 and £500,000 are invited by Retford estate agents Nicholsons for this impressive five-bedroom family home within an exclusive gated development, The Haven, at Carlton in Lindrick.

1. The Haven, Carlton in Lindrick

Offers of between £475,000 and £500,000 are invited by Retford estate agents Nicholsons for this impressive five-bedroom family home within an exclusive gated development, The Haven, at Carlton in Lindrick.

The first stop on our tour of the £475,000-plus Carlton in Lindrick house is the kitchen and breakfast room. It's a modern L-shaped space with peninsula breakfast bar, which forms a seating area, and a Rangemaster five-ring gas and electric cooker with double ovens, warming plates and matching extractor canopy over.

2. Kitchen and breakfast room

The first stop on our tour of the £475,000-plus Carlton in Lindrick house is the kitchen and breakfast room. It's a modern L-shaped space with peninsula breakfast bar, which forms a seating area, and a Rangemaster five-ring gas and electric cooker with double ovens, warming plates and matching extractor canopy over.

Other exciting features of the kitchen include an integrated fridge/freezer, a full-sized, integrated dishwasher, a stainless steel underslung sink, granite work surfaces, a wall-mounted TV point and a slate-effect ceramic tiled floor. French doors lead to the conservatory and another door leads to a utility room.

3. Exciting features

Other exciting features of the kitchen include an integrated fridge/freezer, a full-sized, integrated dishwasher, a stainless steel underslung sink, granite work surfaces, a wall-mounted TV point and a slate-effect ceramic tiled floor. French doors lead to the conservatory and another door leads to a utility room.

Just off the kitchen is this utility room, with spade and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Base and wall units match those of the kitchen, while the sink is stainless steel with drainer.

4. Utility room

Just off the kitchen is this utility room, with spade and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Base and wall units match those of the kitchen, while the sink is stainless steel with drainer.

