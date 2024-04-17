Modern fixtures and fittings, described by the estate agents as “of an exceptionally high standard”, abound at the four-bedroom property. It also benefits from a sought-after, premier location at the head of a quiet cul-de-sac on Ash Close, sandwiched between the A57 and Sparken Hill.

Those agents, Bartrop & Dilks, of Worksop, have attached a price tag of £350,000 to the family home, which has been extended and much improved by the current owners and even has the added bonus of planning permission for a single-storey front extension.

That’s a possibility for the future. Until then, let’s marvel at the here and now by taking a tour of the detached property via our photo gallery below.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, extensive breakfast kitchen, dining room with additional sitting room and a downstairs toilet. Upstairs, you will find the family bathroom and all four bedrooms, including one with a modern, fitted en suite.

Outside, there is a driveway at the front providing off-street parking space and leading to an integral garage, while the enclosed rear garden has been skilfully landscaped and features a porcelain patio area and an artificial lawn.

Once you have browsed through our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

