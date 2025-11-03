EXCEPTIONAL: Four bed detached home in sought-after Retford cul-de-sac

Located within the highly desirable Merchants Fold, accessed via a private road in Retford is this stunning property combining spacious, versatile living accommodation in a prime location, making it an ideal choice for growing families seeking comfort, convenience, and a peaceful environment. Upon entering, you are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall that immediately conveys the property's beautifully decorated aesthetic, a theme consistently maintained throughout.

The ground floor boasts two generous reception rooms, providing ample space for both relaxation and entertaining.

The main lounge offers a comfortable retreat, perfect for unwinding after a long day, while the expansive living/kitchen/diner truly forms the heart of this home.

This open-plan area is thoughtfully designed, creating a vibrant hub for family life, casual dining, and social gatherings.

Meanwhile the kitchen itself is well-appointed, featuring contemporary fittings and sufficient workspace, seamlessly flowing into the dining and living areas. Natural light floods this space, enhancing its inviting atmosphere. Practicality is also a key feature of the ground floor, which includes a convenient downstairs W/C, essential for family living, and a dedicated utility room.

The utility room provides valuable additional storage and laundry facilities, helping to keep the main living areas clutter-free and organised.

Direct access to the integral garage from within the property further enhances convenience, offering secure parking or additional storage solutions. Ascending to the first floor, you will find four well-proportioned bedrooms, each offering a comfortable and private space.

The master bedroom is a particular highlight, benefiting from its own private en-suite shower room, providing a luxurious touch and a private sanctuary for the homeowners.

The remaining three bedrooms are all of a good size, suitable for children, guests, or even a home office, and are served by a stylish family bathroom, complete with modern fixtures and fittings. Externally, the property continues to impress. To the front, a driveway provides ample off-road parking, leading to the integral garage.

The rear of the property features an enclosed garden, offering a safe and private outdoor space for children to play, for al fresco dining, or simply for enjoying the warmer months. The garden is designed for ease of maintenance, allowing residents to maximise their leisure time. Situated within a quiet cul-de-sac, residents benefit from reduced traffic and a sense of community. The private road access adds an extra layer of exclusivity and tranquillity.

Furthermore, the property is enviably close to local shops, providing easy access to everyday essentials, and a selection of reputable schools, making the morning routine considerably simpler for families.

Retford itself is a charming market town with a range of amenities, including independent shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, and excellent transport links, including a mainline train station offering direct services to London King's Cross. This detached family home is presented in immaculate condition, beautifully decorated throughout, and ready for its new owners to move straight in.

With its generous living spaces, desirable features, and superb location, early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all that this wonderful property has to offer.

Contact Nicholsons Estate Agents on 01777 568958 to book a viewing.

