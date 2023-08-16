Escaping to the country could be a dream come true thanks to this unique stone farmhouse, which has appeared on the Worksop property market.

The individually constructed home, at Lindrick Road, Woodsetts, sits on a courtyard, with four bedrooms, extensive gardens and a paddock that spans three-quarters of an acre.

Estate agents William H.Brown, based in Dinnington, have priced it at £580,000, and say it would be perfect for families “seeking that forever home with additional land in a semi-rural location”.

A spokesperson added: “The farmhouse offers a wealth of charm and character, and has been lovingly maintained throughout.

"The paddock has direct access to a bridleway and would be ideal for equestrian pursuits or other recreational hobbies.

"The property is located within the increasingly popular village of Woodsetts, yet is accessible to schools, local amenities and motorway links.”

The ground floor of the property comprises an entrance hallway, dining kitchen, utility area, lounge, shower room and an additional reception room that could be used as a bedroom. The other bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with an en suite shower room and a family bathroom.

The gardens feature beautifully manicured lawns and an abundance of mature plants and shrubs. A driveway has space for off-street parking, including for a caravan or motorhome, and leads to a detached double garage.

Browse through our photo gallery below to give yourself a better feel for the farmhouse.

