This unique, four-bedroom stone farmhouse on Lindrick Road, Woodsetts is on the market for £580,000 with estate agents William H.Brown, of Dinnington.This unique, four-bedroom stone farmhouse on Lindrick Road, Woodsetts is on the market for £580,000 with estate agents William H.Brown, of Dinnington.
Escape to the country via unique £580,000 farmhouse with paddock in Woodsetts

Escaping to the country could be a dream come true thanks to this unique stone farmhouse, which has appeared on the Worksop property market.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Aug 2023, 14:18 BST

The individually constructed home, at Lindrick Road, Woodsetts, sits on a courtyard, with four bedrooms, extensive gardens and a paddock that spans three-quarters of an acre.

Estate agents William H.Brown, based in Dinnington, have priced it at £580,000, and say it would be perfect for families “seeking that forever home with additional land in a semi-rural location”.

A spokesperson added: “The farmhouse offers a wealth of charm and character, and has been lovingly maintained throughout.

"The paddock has direct access to a bridleway and would be ideal for equestrian pursuits or other recreational hobbies.

"The property is located within the increasingly popular village of Woodsetts, yet is accessible to schools, local amenities and motorway links.”

The ground floor of the property comprises an entrance hallway, dining kitchen, utility area, lounge, shower room and an additional reception room that could be used as a bedroom. The other bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with an en suite shower room and a family bathroom.

The gardens feature beautifully manicured lawns and an abundance of mature plants and shrubs. A driveway has space for off-street parking, including for a caravan or motorhome, and leads to a detached double garage.

Browse through our photo gallery below to give yourself a better feel for the farmhouse, and visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

The front door of the £580,000 Woodsetts farmhouse leads into an inviting hallway with a tiled floor.

1. Inviting hallway

The front door of the £580,000 Woodsetts farmhouse leads into an inviting hallway with a tiled floor.

In keeping with the character of the property, the dining kitchen has a real farmhouse feel to it. The main focal point is a range cooker (to be bought separately), while other integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. It also features wooden-fronted base and wall units, worktops with an inset one-and-a-half-bowl porcelain sink, and a tiled floor.There is plenty of space for a dining table.

2. Dining kitchen with farmhouse feel

In keeping with the character of the property, the dining kitchen has a real farmhouse feel to it. The main focal point is a range cooker (to be bought separately), while other integrated appliances include a fridge/freezer and dishwasher. It also features wooden-fronted base and wall units, worktops with an inset one-and-a-half-bowl porcelain sink, and a tiled floor.There is plenty of space for a dining table.

The main lounge or living room, which flows seamlessly from the dining kitchen (left), at the Woodsetts property is a superb space. As you can see, there is room for lots of seating and furniture.

3. Superb lounge

The main lounge or living room, which flows seamlessly from the dining kitchen (left), at the Woodsetts property is a superb space. As you can see, there is room for lots of seating and furniture.

A second shot of the lounge, which features an oak mantelpiece with inset electric stone, two rear-facing windows and a double-glazed patio door.

4. Oak mantelpiece

A second shot of the lounge, which features an oak mantelpiece with inset electric stone, two rear-facing windows and a double-glazed patio door.

