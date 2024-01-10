Elegance and grandeur ooze from every corner of this spectacular house, which stands proudly in extensive grounds within the village of Babworth.

Dating back exactly 101 years, Tudor Lodge retains many original features, which blend seamlessly with the comforts of modern living after an impressive renovation.

With grounds in excess of an acre and some breathtaking views of the countryside, the Straight Mile gem, which is just a mile or so from Retford, is on the market for £850,000 with estate agents Yopa (East Midlands and Yorkshire).

And even if you can’t afford that, it’s still well worth taking a look inside the four-bedroom property, via our photo gallery below, because it is finished to the highest standard.

You approach through electric gates and an expansive driveway, flanked by mature trees and shrubs, that provides off-street parking space for several vehicles. The ground floor boasts spacious reception rooms (sitting room and dining room), as well as an enviable kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a sun room, large hall, utility room, study and boiler room. Upstairs, you will find all four double bedrooms, plus two en suite shower rooms.

The exterior features private, south-facing gardens, a side courtyard, several patio areas and also spots for al fresco dining with family and friends. A range of outbuildings includes a double garage and a summer house.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Bird's eye view Before we step inside, here is a bird's eye view of the spectacular property and its large grounds, which stretch to more than an acre. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Come on in! The inviting frontage at Tudor Lodge, urging you to come inside. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Grand entrance hall The grand entrance hall sets the tone for the rest of the £850,000 house. It has beams to the ceiling and a tiled floor, as well as a seating area in front of a floor-to-ceiling window giving views of the back garden and the fields beyond. Photo: Yopa Photo Sales