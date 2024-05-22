The detached, four-bedroom family gem on Occupation Lane has just come on to the market with Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown, who are inviting offers in the region of £365,000.
"If you’re in search if your future forever home, then this one could be for you,” says a BuckleyBrown spokesperson, “Don’t let this superb opportunity slip through your fingers!”
Rich praise indeed, so let’s take a look inside, via our photo gallery below. A lengthy entrance hall welcomes you to the ground floor, where you will find a lounge, an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a utility room, a stunning conservatory with underfloor heating, and a downstairs WC. The whole layout is impeccable.
Upstairs, discover four bedrooms, including a master with its own fitted wardrobes and a private en suite shower room. Further down the landing is a family bathroom, with free-standing bath and that TV mirror.
Outside, there is a spacious driveway at the front, providing off-street parking space and leading to a garage. The back garden boasts a well-maintained lawn, a decking area and that outdoor bar, which all combine as the perfect set-up for summer barbecues.
After browsing our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.