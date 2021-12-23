Barratt Homes’ have released an Education Workers Deposit Contribution scheme, available at Gateford Park on Gatekeeper Way in Worksop for education workers.

The brand new offer, available on selected plots, is for both first time buyers and those who are already on the property ladder and are employed by a nursery, school, college or university.

It is not just teachers who can use the scheme to progress on the property ladder, but also caretakers and office administrators alike.

The kitchen and dining room in a show home at Gateford Park.

With the scheme, education workers are entitled to receive a deposit contribution towards the overall purchase price of the property of £750 for every £25,000 spent, up to a maximum contribution of £15,000 – meaning buyers could be moving home sooner than they think.

Jan Ruston, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “The launch of the new Education Workers Deposit Contribution scheme has arrived at an opportune time for any buyers in the education sector looking to begin their journey as a homeowner.

“This is a fantastic scheme for education workers to take advantage of to ensure they can reserve a new home.

“We’re delighted to offer this to those who have faced unprecedented challenges working in education over the last 18 months or so.”

The living room in a show home at Gateford Park.

For more information about the Education Workers Deposit Contribution scheme, click here.