Dozens of new homes to be built in Worksop as housebuilder starts second phase of development

Nottinghamshire housebuilder Rippon Homes has launched its new phase of homes at its Worksop development, The Edge, off Blyth Road.

The second of four phases will be known as The Burrows and will comprise of 33 one, two, three and four bedroom homes.

Managing director at Rippon Homes, Ian Dyke, said: “With the success of our first phase of homes, The Lodge at The Edge, we are excited to launch The Burrows and see this wonderful community continue to grow.

A street scene at The Burrows at The Edge, off Blyth Road, Worksop.

“We’re encouraging budding house hunters to act quickly, as the development is already proving popular with five plots being sold already.”

Appointments can be made by contacting the sales team on 01909 286026 Thursday to Monday between 10.30am and 5.30pm.