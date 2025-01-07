The property briefly comprises an entrance porch, cloakroom with wc, wash hand basin and chrome towel rail and plumbing for a washing machine. The dining kitchen features a range of wall and base units, complementary work surfaces, integrated electric oven, free standing fridge freezer and a side and rear facing double glazed window and door to the annex. The rear porch leading from the kitchen to the rear garden has a built in cupboard, tiled flooring, side facing double glazed window and double glazed door. Moving into the lounge with side facing double glazed widow and double glazed patio doors.

The bathroom is fitted with wc, wash hand basin and bath with electric shower above. Tiled splash back, chrome towel rail and double glazed window to the side. Bedroom one is located on the ground floor with a double glazed bay window to the front and double glazed patio doors to the rear and a walk In wardrobe plus en suite. Bedroom two has stairs leading from the lounge, eves storage and double glazed skylight window and a dressing room with eves storage and walk in storage housing the water tank. Central heating radiator and double glazed window to the front and a door to bedroom three. The first annex features an entrance porch, kitchen, lounge, two bedrooms and a study. Annex two features a kitchen, lounge, three bedrooms, one with ensuite and a main bathroom. The property is access via a long gated private driveway. There are lawned formal gardens with a patio area and a decked seating area. The front of the property is an orchard with various mature fruit trees. The land also consists of several paddocks. Outbuildings include a porter cabin, garage, workshop, further garage and pig sty's.