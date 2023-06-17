Never judge a book by its cover, they say. So don’t be deceived by the plain exterior of this property in the village of Oldcotes.

For lurking inside is a gorgeous, three-bedroom period cottage, complete with a garden bar and kitchen, that has the Worksop housing market buzzing.

Offers of more than £495,000 are being invited by Tickhill estate agents Portfield, Garrard and Wright for Woodstock Cottage on Main Street, which has been sympathetically restored and extended by the current owners, with no expense spared.

The attention to detail is breathtaking, with a host of bespoke fixtures and fittings, including underfloor heating, and stunning colour schemes to create an impressive family home.

The highlight of the ground floor is a terrific open-plan dining kitchen-cum-family room that has direct access to the landscaped gardens. There’s also a dining room or sitting room with a beamed ceiling, a guest cloakroom/WC, reception hall and utility room.

Upstairs, you will find the three double bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities, and a four-piece family bathroom.

But if the interior doesn’t wow you, the exterior surely will. A block-paved driveway leads to a five-bar farm gate that opens on to a large parking area and a bespoke, oak carport with garage. While at the back, a superb garden features a kitchen, bar and entertaining space with lighting, manicured lawns, paved seating areas, space for a hot tub and a stone and brick wall boundary.

It all adds up to a property not to be missed, and in a wonderful location too. Please check out our photo gallery below and, for more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . On the approach To access the cottage from Main Street, a block-paved driveway leads to this five-bar farm gate. This opens on to an off-street parking area and leads to a bespoke carport with garage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Reception hall with secret cupboard Through the front door and into an attractive reception hall, which has a tiled floor leading to an engineered oak floor with underfloor heating. The book shelf you see is actually a door opening to a secret cupboard that houses the entire underfloor heating system for downstairs! Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Open-plan family room Here's our first glimpse of the superb open-plan section of the ground floor, which comprises this family room and also the dining kitchen. Again, there is underfloor heating, while six-metre wide sliding doors open out on to the outdoor entertaining space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . A room to get together The sizeable family room from a different angle. A great place to get together. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

