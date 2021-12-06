Darfoulds plant nursery began back in the 1960s, selling produce at Worksop Market, before becoming one of the leading plant nurseries in the region, based on Chesterfield Road, Worksop.

It sells a variety of nursery products but is best known at this time of year for its colourful array of Poinsettias.

Earlier In July, 1,600 Poinsettias were hand-potted by the Darfoulds Nursery gardening team, and nurtured for five months in readiness for the festive season.

Feature on Poinsettis's grown at Darfoulds Nursery, near Worksop. Rebecca Ward is pictured with the Poinsettia's .29th November 2021..

Chris Edge, expert grower, said: “It has been a difficult year for growing, the summer wasn’t good and light levels have been low, which slows the growing process.

“Growing steadily throughout the summer months, the plants have made the grade which we were hoping for, and the show-stopping displays do not disappoint.

“We have various sizes and colours on offer, although red is traditionally our best seller, the other colours are proving popular too”.

Native to Mexico and the Mediterranean climates, the poinsettia (euphorbia pulcherrima) has come to symbolise Christmas, and is one of UK’s favourite festive house plants which can be found in a variety of colours.

This year at Darfoulds, visitors can treat themselves to a choice of 11 varieties, which include vivid red, vibrant pink, white, peach and cream.

