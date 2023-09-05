Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexandra Hans, 37, and Karl Burton, 36, spotted a sign for Bellway’s Gateford Quarter in Gateford, near Worksop, when they were driving back from a visit to The Pumping House in Ollerton one Sunday in February.

By the end of the week, they had reserved their first home together – a four-bedroom detached house in Bellway’s Scrivener style. It was also a big yes to the venue as they have booked it for their wedding in the summer of 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple moved into their new home at the end of July and are settling in with Karl’s son and daughter – 10-year-old Kade and seven-year-old Ava, who live with them part of the time – and their six-year-old cavapoo Rupert.

Alexandra Hans and Karl Burton with Kade and Ava around the breakfast bar in their new Bellway home, at Gateford Quarter in Gateford, near Worksop.

“We love the house, it ticks every box,” said Alexandra.

It was a bit of a whirlwind on the day they discovered the property as things moved quickly.

“At this point there was no showhome on site,” said Alexandra, “but they sent us to a showhome at a development near Nottingham. We saw the Scrivener there and loved it and then came back for more info and decided there and then ‘let’s do this!’”

Alexandra is a vocal coach and singer with studios in Sheffield and Rotherham for her business The Voice Academy. Karl is a tattoo artist whose business is based in Worksop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they were just in time to be able to make their own choices about fixtures and fittings – so less than a week on from first discovering the development, they were sitting down to select kitchen and bathroom finishes and tiling for their new place.

The couple each already owned their own homes. Alexandra has a two-bedroom semi-detached house, near Rotherham, and Karl has a property in Worksop.

They decided to rent out those houses and keep them as an investment for the future.