Couple are living the high life in their new three-storey home in Worksop

A couple are enjoying a quieter life after upsizing from a house near a busy main road to a new home in a peaceful cul-de-sac.

Paul Hutchinson and Sarah Mangan used a £20,000 incentive from Bellway to help them buy a three-bedroom Spinner home at the housebuilder’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop.

Paul, a 45-year-old lorry driver, and Sarah, a 34-year-old skilled operator, were living at Paul’s two-bedroom 1930s house in Worksop when they decided to make the commitment to buy a home together.

“My old house was always in need of some kind of renovation work and we thought it would be a good idea to buy a new home on a joint mortgage,” said Paul. “So, we went online and spotted that Bellway was building new homes just a mile away at Gateford Quarter, which was perfect as we wanted to stay in the town to be near to our work and our friends.

“We decided we wanted a new-build house as they are very energy-efficient and would be cheaper to heat than the draughty old house – and there would be no more DIY headaches or repair bills.”

The couple popped along to the Bellway development and viewed the three-storey Spinner showhome.

“As soon as we stepped inside, we fell in love with the place,” said Sarah. “We were blown away by the lovely open-plan layout downstairs which flows from the front to the back of the house and has a large living/kitchen/dining area. The space was so light and airy and had lovely walk-in bay window with French doors to the back garden.

“We spoke to Anna, the sales advisor and she told us there was a plot tucked away in a peaceful little cul-de-sac which would mean hardly any traffic coming past. Finding somewhere quieter than Paul’s house was high on the list and this really ticked that particular box.

“When Anna told us about the £20,000 incentive we were delighted. We chose to use £10,000 to pay for flooring throughout the house, to have the back garden turfed and to have top-quality kitchen appliances fitted. The other £10,000 we used as a deposit contribution to help bring our mortgage payments down.

“Anna was fantastic and could not have done anything more to help us. We are grateful to her for making our housebuying journey smooth and stress-free.”

Paul and Sarah and their two-year-old Cockapoo Toby moved into their new home in April 2024.

“We absolutely love our new home,” said Sarah. “Our favourite room is our bedroom which takes over the whole of the top floor. It is like living in the lap of luxury at a five-star hotel as we have an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

“Living on three storeys is brilliant because on the floor below us there are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite and one of which has a door through to the family bathroom. It is a perfect set-up for when people stay over as it gives everyone privacy.

“The fabulous open-plan design on the ground floor really suits our lifestyle too because when we have friends and family round there’s so much space to expand into. We have had visitors here and they are all wowed by our shiny new home.”

The location works for the couple as well with Sarah’s 20-minute drive to work remaining the same while Paul’s bike ride commute has been halved to 10 minutes.

“Apart from the quiet, the best part about the location is being able to walk out of the door and cross a road and be in fields and woodland where we can walk Toby and, more importantly, let him off this lead to have a real run out,” said Sarah. “We used to have to drive out somewhere to get to a place where we could let Toby off the lead, so this is great.

“Another real advantage of living here is that our favourite pub, The Romans Rest, is within walking distance instead of a car journey away. This means that in the summer months we can stroll down there on an evening with Toby for a quiet drink and a lovely meal, then walk some of it off on the way home.”

There is currently a choice of three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Gateford Quarter, with prices starting at £272.950 and £333,500 respectively.