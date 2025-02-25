The spectacular family residence that is Broom Cottage, is a gorgeous and staggeringly spacious detached four-bedroom cottage which has been totally transformed by the current owners since there purchase in 2019, in which they have put huge amount of effort in creating this magnificent home which has been fully renovated with careful planning, design and impeccable execution to totally transform this home.The spectacular family residence that is Broom Cottage, is a gorgeous and staggeringly spacious detached four-bedroom cottage which has been totally transformed by the current owners since there purchase in 2019, in which they have put huge amount of effort in creating this magnificent home which has been fully renovated with careful planning, design and impeccable execution to totally transform this home.
The spectacular family residence that is Broom Cottage, is a gorgeous and staggeringly spacious detached four-bedroom cottage which has been totally transformed by the current owners since there purchase in 2019, in which they have put huge amount of effort in creating this magnificent home which has been fully renovated with careful planning, design and impeccable execution to totally transform this home.

COTTAGE CHARM: 11 of the most picturesque properties in and around Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:06 BST
Picture perfect chocolate box cottages exude charm and character – Here are 11 of the best cottages currently on the market.

From properties set in stunning countryside, ones packed with original features and some primed for investors and first time buyers – which one is your favourite?

To find out more or book a viewing visit Zoopla.

No chain, rare opportunity, bursting with potential, within one of the most sought-after addresses in Nottinghamshire. This stone built, two bedroom terraced cottage, boasts many character features plus ample opportunity for modernisation and to put your own stamp on this historic home.

1. Newstead Abbey Park, Ravenshead, Nottingham - £320,000

No chain, rare opportunity, bursting with potential, within one of the most sought-after addresses in Nottinghamshire. This stone built, two bedroom terraced cottage, boasts many character features plus ample opportunity for modernisation and to put your own stamp on this historic home. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Welcome to Rose Cottage in Teversal a unique opportunity to purchase a little bit of heaven. The blend between the cottage's original features and sympathetic modern twist is very clever, as it balances modern-day living and still retains character and charm throughout.

2. Fackley Road, Teversal, Sutton-In-Ashfield - £300,000 - £340,000

Welcome to Rose Cottage in Teversal a unique opportunity to purchase a little bit of heaven. The blend between the cottage's original features and sympathetic modern twist is very clever, as it balances modern-day living and still retains character and charm throughout. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A truly charming dual aspect cottage offering period features and character, step inside this cosy cottage that truly really feels like home.

3. Barn Court, Kirkby-In-Ashfield - £300,000

A truly charming dual aspect cottage offering period features and character, step inside this cosy cottage that truly really feels like home. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Offered for sale with No Upward Chain Involved this beautiful Grade II* listed building is unique and has been renovated lovingly to a high standard with lots of original features maintained.

4. The Mill Knitters Cottage, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse - £299,995

Offered for sale with No Upward Chain Involved this beautiful Grade II* listed building is unique and has been renovated lovingly to a high standard with lots of original features maintained. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldWorksopZoopla
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice