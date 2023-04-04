Cook your own pizzas and taste Worksop history at restored countryside hall

How do you fancy owning a treasured slice of history for your next home in the Worksop area – complete with its own pizza oven?

If so, take a look at this stunning character property, which forms part of Wallingwells Hall, a grade II listed building that dates back to the 17th century.

The hall sits in the tiny hamlet of Wallingwells, some five miles north of Worksop, near Carlton in Lindrick, and it was built on the site of the former Wallingwells Priory, which goes back even further, to the 12th century.

This four-bedroom home, called The Granary, has been sympathetically renovated to retain many original features, but it still incorporates modern, high-spec fittings, with that pizza oven to be found within a walled garden. It is on the market for £625,000 with Worksop estate agents William H.Brown.

The quiet countryside setting is probably enough in itself to wow many a property hunter. But once you’ve stepped inside, via our photo gallery below, the house will be sold on you too.

The spacious ground floor comprises an entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, dining room, orangery, kitchen, inner hall, utility room and shower room. Upstairs, you will find the master bedroom with en suite facilities, two further bedrooms with a shower room and a fourth bedroom. A unique, cast-iron spiral staircase leads to a mezzanine gallery.

Outside, marvel at superb rural views, and generously sized gardens, with outbuildings, and also a driveway providing off-street parking space. To top everything off, an enclosed, walled garden is landscaped with a lawn, paved patio area and wood store.

After browsing through our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Characterful kitchen We begin our tour of the Wallingwells Hall house in the kitchen, which gives an immediate feel of historic character and charm, thanks largely to its exposed stone feature walls. A fireplace has an inset multi-fuel stove, and there's an electric Aga cooker in Wedgwood blue. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Vaulted ceiling The kitchen is also distinguished by a vaulted ceiling with exposed, original beams. The room is fitted with a range of wall and base units, along with work surfaces incorporating an inset sink unit, while a central island offers a focal point.. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room Moving into the sitting room, with its beamed ceiling and a chimney breast featuring a double-side fireplace with multi-fuel stove. The room flows into the dining room, which you can see in the background. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Double-sided fireplace This is a close-up of the double-sided fireplace, with multi-fuel stove, in the sitting room. It backs on to the lounge. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales