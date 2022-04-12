Community garden in Worksop to open its gates to raise money for charity

Oasis Community Gardens, in Longfellow Drive, Kilton, is throwing open its gates for the Nottinghamshire National Garden Scheme on Saturday April 16.

The garden has a liquorice garden, the first in Worksop for 100 years.

Other attractions include, Cactus Kingdom, ‘flowers for life’ project, wildlife wonderland and children’s pre-school play village in addition to a wonderful variety of flowers plants and shrubs. Wheelchair access, refreshments, plants for sale, cashless payments available.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Guernsey, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions and refreshments.

Other gardens across Nottinghamshire will also be opening to the public in April.

To find a list of those open visit ngs.org.uk