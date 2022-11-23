Chocolate-box cottage-type house in Whitwell that has a modern feel inside

On the outside, it takes the appearance of a traditional, stone-built, chocolate-box cottage. But on the inside, it is a modern and stylish home very much fit for the 21st century.

Combine the two and you have a wonderful, well-appointed four-bedroom, detached house, sure to woo the property hunters of Worksop.

It can be found on Portland Street in Whitwell, and offers in excess of £410,000 are being invited by estate agents, British Homesellers.

As soon as you enter the warm and welcoming hallway, you feel at home. To your left is a spacious, but cosy, lounge or living room. To your right is a contemporary kitchen and dining area.

A utility room and WC complete the ground floor before you venture upstairs to find the four bedrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom, while the second one boasts a fitted wardrobe. At the back of the property sits a family bathroom.

Freehold, the house is fully double-glazed, with gas central heating throughout, plus additional storage space.

Outside, the front driveway offers space for off-street parking, while a large, private garden at the rear features a patio area.

Check out our photo gallery below to take a look at the property’s main features, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Contemporary kitchen We start our tour of the Whitwell house in the contemporary kitchen. It is well appointed, with wall and base units, appliances and a spacious dining area. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Rustic feel A second shot of the kitchen, which has a decidedly rustic feel to it. In the foreground is the dining area with table. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cosy lounge Moving into the bright and cosy lounge or living room. It is distinguished by its wood-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Night in front of the TV A night in front of the big-screen TV awaits in this relaxing space at the £410,000-plus Whitwell property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales