Chocolate-box cottage-type house in Whitwell that has a modern feel inside
On the outside, it takes the appearance of a traditional, stone-built, chocolate-box cottage. But on the inside, it is a modern and stylish home very much fit for the 21st century.
Combine the two and you have a wonderful, well-appointed four-bedroom, detached house, sure to woo the property hunters of Worksop.
It can be found on Portland Street in Whitwell, and offers in excess of £410,000 are being invited by estate agents, British Homesellers.
As soon as you enter the warm and welcoming hallway, you feel at home. To your left is a spacious, but cosy, lounge or living room. To your right is a contemporary kitchen and dining area.
A utility room and WC complete the ground floor before you venture upstairs to find the four bedrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom, while the second one boasts a fitted wardrobe. At the back of the property sits a family bathroom.
Freehold, the house is fully double-glazed, with gas central heating throughout, plus additional storage space.
Outside, the front driveway offers space for off-street parking, while a large, private garden at the rear features a patio area.
