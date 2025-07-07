This beautiful cottage in Common Road, Thorpe Salvin is immaculate throughout and boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a detached garage.

The property is on the market for £495,000 and is located in this ever sought after and highly regarded picturesque village location.

Beautifully presented this stunning farmhouse offers a spacious floorplan extending to approximately 1750 square feet.

This delightful home has oil central heating and double glazed sash windows, three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with enclosed cottage garden and detached garage to the front.

A focal fireplace area with flue and raised tiled hearth is the star of the show in the lounge that also boasts windows to the front and rear and understairs storage.

The second reception room has been remodeled to create an incredibly ambient and bespoke whiskey room. The room features triple aspect windows, statement wooden wall panelling, display shelving with lighting and focal polished limestone fireplace with inset log burning stove.

A large 'L' shaped farmhouse kitchen features a range of fitted shaker style units with granite worktops, two rear windows with one to the front, tiled floor, downlights to ceiling and oil fired range cooker with extractor above. The kitchen also benefits from an Integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

Enjoy the views in the beautiful garden room flooded with natural light and overlooking the picturesque front garden. The focal point of this lovely room is the stone inglenook style fireplace with inset log burning stove.

A Cloakroom/WC and utility complete the stunning downstairs accommodation.

Moving upstairs the property has three bedrooms including master with stunning ensuite spa bathroom with freestanding bath with pitched ceiling and beams.

There is also a handy separate family shower room and dressing room completing the first floor accommodation.

The beautiful enclosed gardens extend in front of the house and are approached through large timber gates leading to a paved area suitable for off road parking if required.

The gardens have lawns, mature trees and shrubs, entrance gate with path and arbour, outside power, lighting, cold water tap and discreetly screened oil tank.

The gardens enjoy a good degree of privacy and are eminently suited to al fresco entertaining.

At the front of the property is a shared drive providing access to the oversized detached garage.

This magnificent sympathetically appointed family home within the heart of this highly regarded picturesque village is an absolute must view.

To find out more or view contact Lincoln Ralph 01709 619888.

