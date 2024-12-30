Charming Worksop character property set within a tranquil conservation area on the market for £700,000

Nestled on the edge of the picturesque village of Whitwell, this enchanting two bedroom character home offers a perfect blend of historic charm and modern comfort.

Step in to this lovely property via the side facing entrance door leading in to the hall with access to the kitchen, cloakroom and garden room. The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with worksurfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer unit, integrated oven and gas hob, space for washing machine and a front facing double glazed window. The inviting lounge features a cozy open fire creating a warm and welcoming focal point as well as a rear facing bay window complimented by a charming window seat overlooking the garden and rear facing french doors giving direct access to the rear garden, blending indoor comfort with outdoor beauty. The library / study is an L shaped room with a front facing double glazed bay window and access to a useful storage cupboard. Fitted with wall and base units with worksurfaces over and a central island is a handy utility room leading onto a utility with French doors. The property has two double bedrooms one with En-Suite plus a family bathroom fitted with a three piece suite. Outside the property boasts a large paved driveway offering ample off street parking and the rear benefits from a beautifully walled and enclosed garden featuring a lush, manicured lawn with a charming paved pathway leafing to a central water fountain feature. Mature shrub areas, add colour and character, creating a peaceful and private outdoor retreat.