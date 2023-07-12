Charming £675,000 Old Coach House in Firbeck mixes tradition with modern style
Offers in the region of £675,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for The Old Coach House, which can be found at The Yews in Firbeck.
Strike says the three-bedroom, link-detached, cottage-type house would “make an ideal home for families or those seeking a peaceful retreat”.
The Yews is a desirable residential area known for its tranquility but also for its close proximity to shops, schools and transport links.
A welcoming hallway leads to the main living areas. There’s a spacious living room, a well-appointed kitchen, a snug, a utility room and a downstairs WC.
The first floor houses three generously-sized bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite facility, and also a family bathroom.
Outside, a private and well-maintained garden offers a delightful space for relaxation, gardening or entertaining guests. There is also off-street parking space, while opposite the front of the property is a vast garden with large grassed areas and mature shrubs.
Don’t miss our photo gallery below to get a better feel for The Old Coach House, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.