Introducing The Old Coach House, a charming, three-bedroom period-property at The Yews in Firbeck. Offers in the region of £675,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike.

Charming £675,000 Old Coach House in Firbeck mixes tradition with modern style

A unique blend of traditional features and modern style is making this charming period-property raise many an eyebrow in the Worksop housing market.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Offers in the region of £675,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for The Old Coach House, which can be found at The Yews in Firbeck.

Strike says the three-bedroom, link-detached, cottage-type house would “make an ideal home for families or those seeking a peaceful retreat”.

The Yews is a desirable residential area known for its tranquility but also for its close proximity to shops, schools and transport links.

A welcoming hallway leads to the main living areas. There’s a spacious living room, a well-appointed kitchen, a snug, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

The first floor houses three generously-sized bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite facility, and also a family bathroom.

Outside, a private and well-maintained garden offers a delightful space for relaxation, gardening or entertaining guests. There is also off-street parking space, while opposite the front of the property is a vast garden with large grassed areas and mature shrubs.

Don’t miss our photo gallery below to get a better feel for The Old Coach House, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Let's begin our tour of The Old Coach House in the bright and well-appointed kitchen, which boasts modern appliances and ample storage space.

The kitchen is a functional and stylish place for preparing meals and enjoying family gatherings.

The kitchen has a rustic feel to it, but with modern touches.

