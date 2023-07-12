A unique blend of traditional features and modern style is making this charming period-property raise many an eyebrow in the Worksop housing market.

Offers in the region of £675,000 are being invited by estate agents Strike for The Old Coach House, which can be found at The Yews in Firbeck.

Strike says the three-bedroom, link-detached, cottage-type house would “make an ideal home for families or those seeking a peaceful retreat”.

The Yews is a desirable residential area known for its tranquility but also for its close proximity to shops, schools and transport links.

A welcoming hallway leads to the main living areas. There’s a spacious living room, a well-appointed kitchen, a snug, a utility room and a downstairs WC.

The first floor houses three generously-sized bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite facility, and also a family bathroom.

Outside, a private and well-maintained garden offers a delightful space for relaxation, gardening or entertaining guests. There is also off-street parking space, while opposite the front of the property is a vast garden with large grassed areas and mature shrubs.

Don’t miss our photo gallery below to get a better feel for The Old Coach House, and then visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Welcoming entrance The tone for the style and charm of the property is set by this welcoming entrance. Let's step inside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Well-appointed kitchen Let's begin our tour of The Old Coach House in the bright and well-appointed kitchen, which boasts modern appliances and ample storage space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Functional and stylish The kitchen is a functional and stylish place for preparing meals and enjoying family gatherings. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Rustic but modern The kitchen has a rustic feel to it, but with modern touches. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7