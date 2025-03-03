CHARACTER PROPERTY: Superb three-bedroom detached cottage near Worksop on the market for £450,000

The property offers an abundance of original features and has been significantly extended with accommodation across two floors.

The property in Clowne Road, Barlborough is on the market for £450,000 and is available with no onward chain. The ground floor offers generous living space with much of its original character retained, including exposed beams, fireplaces, and light fittings.

You have a dual-aspect lounge, together with a sitting room and separate dining room, all with access to the garden via French doors.

The traditional-style kitchen links all three reception rooms and is finished with oak worktops and a range cooker.

Upstairs the bedrooms are all good-sized doubles and include a superb principal with en suite shower room. The layout is complete with a three-piece bathroom. The property has undergone extensive work in recent years including a new roof in 2018, Hetas installed multi-fuel log burners, a new boiler in 2024 with a ten year warranty, solid stone flooring on the ground floor, double glazing windows and new doors. The property also provides loft storage. The low-maintenance gardens offer prospective purchasers the opportunity to landscape according to their taste and requirements.

The property also benefits from a generous detached garage with ample storage, a driveway that can accommodate multiple vehicles and potential to create access from the rear, subject to consent. Barlborough is a sought-after village with a number of local shops/amenities close by.

There are highly-regarded schools in the area, transport links are excellent, and it's an ideal location for those looking to commute to either Sheffield or Chesterfield, with easy access to the motorway network.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Redbrik Estate Agents on 01246 398028.

