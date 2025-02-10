CHARACTER PROPERTY: Stunning five bed property with self-contained annexe on the market for £750,000 near Worksop

The property in Lindrick, Tickhill, was originally built by the current owners 30 years ago and has been modernised to accommodate family living.

With a wealth of accommodation to include flexible living space created over three floors and a fully self-contained two-bed annexe, this makes for a perfect family home. The property is deceptively spacious, providing a wealth of character features throughout.

The ground floor comprises of a bright and airy reception hall with a staircase leading down to the lower ground floor and up to the first-floor accommodation.

The generous open-plan kitchen-diner is fully fitted with a good range of wall and base units alongside quartz worksurfaces; several high-end integrated appliances; and two sets of bi-fold doors that open to the landscaped rear garden – perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Off the kitchen, there is a small lobby which opens to a downstairs w/c and access to the spacious integral garage.

There are also three reception rooms on the ground floor, all a good size and very versatile – one of which is currently used as a family cinema room.

On the lower ground floor, there are two of the five bedrooms, the master which has an ensuite bathroom. There is also a separate w/c facility. The spacious feel continues to the first floor of the property where there are a further three generously sized bedrooms. One has an ensuite facility whilst a shower room facilitates the other two bedrooms well. Bathroom fixtures and fittings are of a high quality throughout the property. A self-contained annexe benefits from its own entrance and comprises of an open-plan lounge, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a modern wet room. It is ideal for extended family or as guest accommodation. Alternatively, the annexe also has AirBnB and/or a longer-term rental potential. Externally, the property is accessed via secure electric gates which in-turn leads to a shared driveway with ample parking and a spacious integral garage.

A beautifully landscaped south-facing garden provides a perfect space for all to enjoy during the summer months.

