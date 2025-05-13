CHARACTER PROPERTIES: 12 of the best new character properties to hit the market in Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 13th May 2025, 14:24 BST
If beams, sash windows and homes of historical significance are your thing you’ll love our character property picks.

These are eight of the best new character properties to hit the market in and around Mansfield, Ashfield, Hucknall and Worksop in the last month.

To find out more information visit Zoopla or contact individual estate agents.

Check out these stunning character properties

1. Character properties

Check out these stunning character properties Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A home of true distinction!.. Proudly presenting this exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian home, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield. This Grade II listed gem stands proudly on a beautifully maintained, approximate 0.7-acre plot, offering a blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families.

2. 7 bed detached, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield, £875,000

A home of true distinction!.. Proudly presenting this exquisite seven-bedroom Victorian home, nestled in the sought-after conservation area of Mansfield. This Grade II listed gem stands proudly on a beautifully maintained, approximate 0.7-acre plot, offering a blend of historic charm and comfort for even the largest of families. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This exquisite former school of the Seely Estate has been beautifully transformed into a captivating four-bedroom family home. Seamlessly marrying original charm with modern design elements, this detached residence radiates sophistication. Positioned on the outskirts of Burntstump Country Park, it grants easy access to Nottingham and neighboring regions.

3. 4 bed detached house, Burntstump Hill, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, offers over £795,000

This exquisite former school of the Seely Estate has been beautifully transformed into a captivating four-bedroom family home. Seamlessly marrying original charm with modern design elements, this detached residence radiates sophistication. Positioned on the outskirts of Burntstump Country Park, it grants easy access to Nottingham and neighboring regions. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This pretty stone detached four bedroom cottage is situated in the former grounds of the Hardwick Estate and sits within a 0.17 acre plot. The property has an abundance of charming period features including inglenook fire places, exposed stone and oak beams offering 2127 sqft of accommodation over two floors.

4. 4 bed detached house, Rose Cottage, Astwith, Chesterfield, £700,000 to £725,000

This pretty stone detached four bedroom cottage is situated in the former grounds of the Hardwick Estate and sits within a 0.17 acre plot. The property has an abundance of charming period features including inglenook fire places, exposed stone and oak beams offering 2127 sqft of accommodation over two floors. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopMansfieldAshfieldHucknallZoopla
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice