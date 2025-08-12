CHARACTER PROPERTIES: 11 of the best period properties on the market in and around Worksop

Whether you like original features like beams and fireplaces or homes full of history we have something for everyone and something to suit a range of different budgets.
1. Characterful
Check out some of the best character properties currently on the market in and around Worksop. Photo: Zoopla
2. 5 bed detached house, Blyth Grove, Worksop - £850,000-£875,000
Nestled on the private road of Blyth Grove, a private road and one of Worksop's most coveted addresses within the Mr Straws Conservation Area, stands an exquisite extended five-bedroom Victorian family home, a true testament to timeless elegance and modern luxury. Photo: Zoopla
3. 5 bed semi-detached house, St. Marys Road, Tickhill - £725,000
A period semi-detached house with five bedrooms in the village of Tickhill. A beautiful home with front and rear gardens, off street parking and garage. Viewings are an absolute must to appreciate the accommodation on offer. Photo: Zoopla
4. 4 bed mews for sale Firbeck, Worksop - £625,000
The Mews is a four-bedroom character property set over two storeys. Overall, this property offers the perfect blend of modern amenities and classic features, making it an attractive and versatile living space. Photo: Zoopla