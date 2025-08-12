CHARACTER PROPERTIES: 11 of the best period properties on the market in and around Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 12th Aug 2025, 11:26 BST
From stunning Victorian gem’s to quaint cottages – we’ve found some of the best character properties currently on the market in Worksop.

Whether you like original features like beams and fireplaces or homes full of history we have something for everyone and something to suit a range of different budgets.

To find out more about any of the properties listed or to book a viewing visit Zoopla.

Check out some of the best character properties currently on the market in and around Worksop.

1. Characterful

Check out some of the best character properties currently on the market in and around Worksop. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Nestled on the private road of Blyth Grove, a private road and one of Worksop's most coveted addresses within the Mr Straws Conservation Area, stands an exquisite extended five-bedroom Victorian family home, a true testament to timeless elegance and modern luxury.

2. 5 bed detached house, Blyth Grove, Worksop - £850,000-£875,000

Nestled on the private road of Blyth Grove, a private road and one of Worksop's most coveted addresses within the Mr Straws Conservation Area, stands an exquisite extended five-bedroom Victorian family home, a true testament to timeless elegance and modern luxury. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A period semi-detached house with five bedrooms in the village of Tickhill. A beautiful home with front and rear gardens, off street parking and garage. Viewings are an absolute must to appreciate the accommodation on offer.

3. 5 bed semi-detached house, St. Marys Road, Tickhill - £725,000

A period semi-detached house with five bedrooms in the village of Tickhill. A beautiful home with front and rear gardens, off street parking and garage. Viewings are an absolute must to appreciate the accommodation on offer. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Mews is a four-bedroom character property set over two storeys. Overall, this property offers the perfect blend of modern amenities and classic features, making it an attractive and versatile living space.

4. 4 bed mews for sale Firbeck, Worksop - £625,000

The Mews is a four-bedroom character property set over two storeys. Overall, this property offers the perfect blend of modern amenities and classic features, making it an attractive and versatile living space. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopVictorianZoopla
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice