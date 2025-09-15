CHARACTER: Imposing three bedroom period property on the market in Retford for £490,000

This stunning home in Gamston, Retford, boasts a range of original features including cast iron fireplaces and more subtle traditional details blended with top of the range upgrades.

Ideal for buyers seeking character and comfort, the charming ground floor living accommodation briefly comprises a welcoming entrance hall, dining room with recessed log burner and ornate surround.

The newly installed breakfast kitchen boasts plentiful storage with soft close units, quartz worksurfaces and complimentary splashback. Integrated appliances include hob with concealed extractor fan above, double oven with grill function, microwave and dishwasher.

The conservatory features a show stopping vaulted glass roof, French doors and further side door leading to rear garden, stone flooring and wall mounted lighting.

A handy utility room boasts low level wooden units with granite worksurfaces, inset Belfast sink and space for fridge freezer.

The convenience continues with a ground floor WC with space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

To the first floor, a galleried landing leads to the master bedroom enjoying a large, well appointed en suite.

The second bedroom also benefits from contemporary en suite facilities, and a third bedroom provides ample room for a family or to host guests.

Approached via a quiet lane in the esteemed rural village of Gamston, this characterful mid-19th Century family home exhibits private, well maintained country gardens, with well placed seating areas, and a beautiful assortment of flowers and greenery.

Fully bound by planting and hedgerow, and accessed via metal gate, the frontage sees a pathway leading to front entrance, well stocked flowerbeds and wall mounted outdoor lighting.

To the rear, with hedgerow and wooden panel fencing surround, resides a well maintained laid to lawn space, gravelled seating area, additional patio area, further wealth of well established shrubs and planting, and wall mounted outdoor lighting.

A gravelled driveway accommodating two vehicles and detached double garage are located to the end of the plot. The outdoor space also benefits from a handy outdoor store and a long established potting shed, ideal for keen gardeners.

Ever popular for its balance between practicality for commuting and rural tranquillity, Gamston boasts easy access to the wealth of everyday conveniences, recreational facilities, traditional pubs, restaurants, and educational establishments the historic market town of Retford has to offer.

Meanwhile Gamston St Peter’s C of E Primary School, having most recently achieved a good Ofsted rating, is just a brief walk away.

Viewings are highly recommended to fully appreciate the extensive accommodation and idyllic village setting being offered for sale.

Contact Alexander Jacob to arrange a viewing on 01777 568453.

1 . Wow factor This imposing three bedroom period property has been sympathetically reconfigured and modernised in recent years Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Idyllic The property is approached via a quiet lane in the esteemed rural village of Gamston Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Spacious The sitting room features an original fireplace, picture rail, ornate coving to ceiling, period skirting, window to front elevation, exposed original floorboards and centre light point. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Light With vaulted glass roof, French doors and further side door leading to rear garden, stone flooring and wall mounted lighting the conservatory is a show stopper. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales