Channel 5 are casting in Bassetlaw for Nick Knowles new TV series ‘Big House Clearout’

Nick Knowles and his team of designers will help you transform unloved cluttered rooms into something truly special, to create a home you can enjoy once more.

The casting team from Viacom Studios UK are looking for families who live in Nottinghamshire, to take part in the Channel 5 series.

The filming will start early next year which should run into the spring, and the final chosen families will be contacted and confirmed by late February 2022.

NICK KNOWLES' BIG HOUSE CLEAROUT

Anyone who would like the chance to take part in this television show must get in contact soon by sending in a picture of their home, a family photo and their contact details to [email protected]

