Chance to buy your own historic stone cottage in quaint Worksop village

It’s a beautifully restored and extended grade II listed property at Greenway in quaint Carlton-in-Lindrick. And it is being offered for auction via a live stream next month, with a guide price of £395,000.

Detached, with three bedrooms and lovely gardens, Dragon Cottage is ideal for the growing family. And given that parts of it date back to the early 1700s, it has a character all of its own.

The ground floor comprises hallway, kitchen with dining area, lounge, cloakroom and downstairs bedroom with en suite bathroom. On the first floor, you will find two more bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Outside, the grounds have parking space for several vehicles, and there is a detached double garage with workshop at the rear, alongside a landscaped garden and two outbuildings.

The auction, to be overseen by the Nottingham-based Auction House company, is earmarked for Thursday, December 8. You can register your bid via the Auction House website.

Ahead of that, open viewing sessions have been arranged for Thursday, November 10, Monday, November 17, Monday, November 24 and Thursday, December 1 (all from 11 am to 12 midday).

In the meantime, feel free to browse through our photo gallery of the cottage before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.

1. Let's start in the lounge Let's start our tour of Dragon Cottage in the lounge, which includes a feature fireplace and stairs leading to the first floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Doors to the garden A second shot of the bright lounge, with its exposed beams, windows to the side and large double doors leading to the back garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Feature fireplace A close-up of the feature fireplace in the lounge of the cottage. It comes with wood-burning stove and wooden mantle. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Newly-fitted kitchen Here is the newly-fitted kitchen with base and eye-level units. It features a range cooker point and extractor, sink, integrated fridge freezer, washing machine and dishwasher Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales