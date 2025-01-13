BREATHTAKING LOCATION: 5 bed detached bungalow for sale in quaint Worksop village

The property in Kingsway, Hodthorpe lies just outside the village of Whitwell and is in easy reach of essential local amenities.

This prime location also offers excellent scenic walking trials on its doorstep via Creswell Crags, neighbouring fields and woodland routes, making this property an ideal retreat without sacrificing convenience.

This lovely home comprises of an entrance hall, kitchen diner fitted with a range of wall and base units with granite worksurfaces rear facing double doors to the rear garden, tiled flooring and double doors leading to the lounge area.

The lounge features oak flooring, central heating radiator and a gas fire with surround.

The dining room/ fifth bedroom has oak flooring, a central heating radiator and a front facing double glazed window.

Bedroom four is currently used as an office comprising of a front facing double glazed window and central heating radiator. The property features three further double bedrooms.

The bathroom is fitted with a four piece suite comprising of a double shower cubicle, bath, vanity wash hand basin, WC, tiled walls and floor, extractor fan, spot lights to the ceiling and a side facing double glazed obscure window. The property also boasts an en-suite.

To the front of the property is a driveway providing off street parking for multiple vehicles and an enclosed lawn area with mature shrubs and trees. To the rear we have a fenced and enclosed, paved low maintenance garden.

To find out more call 01909 298599.

1 . Kerb appeal To the front of the property is a driveway providing off street parking for multiple vehicles and an enclosed lawn area with mature shrubs and trees. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Location location This prime location also offers excellent scenic walking trials on its doorstep via Creswell Crags, neighbouring fields and woodland routes Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Heart of the home The lovely kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with granite worksurfaces over incorporating a sink and drainer unit, integrated oven, microwave oven and plate warmer, induction hob and extractor fan, built in fridge, built in dishwasher, X2 central heating radiators Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast bar The kitchen also features a breakfast bar, perfect for family living Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales