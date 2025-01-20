Boys’ football team in Worksop scores sponsorship deal with Bellway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A junior football team in Worksop has netted a £1,032 sponsorship deal with a local housebuilder.

Bellway East Midlands, which is building new homes at its Gateford Quarter development in the town, has signed a two-year deal with the SJR Worksop FC Under-11s Yellows team.

The money has been used to buy a new full home kit and training jackets for all 13 members of the squad. The Bellway logo will feature on the front of the playing shirts.

The club, which plays its home games at QTC Rockware Stadium off Sandy Lane, has 993 players on its books and runs 46 teams. It has men’s and women’s adult teams, a thriving junior section from under-7 to under-15, including boys’ and girls’ sides, and a veterans’ team.

The SJR Worksop Under-11s Yellows team in their new Bellway-sponsored kit at the Gateford Quarter development

Allan Edwardson, an under-11s coach at SJR Worksop, said: “When I approached Bellway about the possibility of them making some kind of donation, I was blown away by their enthusiastic response. They said they wanted to buy a full kit of shirts, shorts and socks and training jackets for one of the squads and asked me to price it up.

“It’s the first time that a lot of the lads have had a brand-new kit and a training jacket and they absolutely love them. You can see that it has put an extra spring in their step and they all feel very proud to be playing in such a smart kit.

“As a grassroots club we are dependent on sponsorship from local businesses and it is wonderful to be backed in this way by such a prestigious company as Bellway.”

Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager at Bellway East Midlands, said: “SJR Worksop is a fabulous football club which is firmly embedded in the life of the community. We’re proud to have established a relationship with the club after inviting the SJR Worksop Women to open a new showhome at Gateford Quarter last summer.

From left: Bellway Sales Advisor Linda Linacre; Under-11s Yellows team players Joe, Brax, Luke and Allan Edwardson, under-11s coach at SJR Worksop FC

So, when Allan approached us we were more than happy to give them some money to kit out one of the under-11s teams. It is good to know that the boys enjoy wearing the new kit and will be able to keep warm on cold training nights by pulling on the training jackets.”

Bellway is building 110 new homes at Gateford Quarter, which is located off Gateford Road. The development features a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale.