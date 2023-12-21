Bellway staff and customers support Bassetlaw Food Bank with festive donations

Members of the sales team at Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop have handed over Christmas treats and festive food items donated by customers to the Bassetlaw Food Bank.

Sales advisor Anna Smart and Sales Manager Adam Champion have been volunteering with the local food bank for the past few months and decided to set up a collection point so visitors to the sales office on Gateford Road could give items of food.

And on Friday 15th December, Anna delivered all the donated goods to the food bank so that they could go in Christmas hampers to be handed out to people struggling to afford food over the festive period.

Adam, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “Anna and I have found volunteering for the food bank incredibly rewarding and it’s really brought it home to us how important the organisation’s work is.

“So, we decided to make it easy for other people to help Bassetlaw Food Bank by setting up a collection point in the sales office where visitors could leave donations to pass on to them.

“It’s great to know that we are helping people in need have something nice to eat at Christmas. No-one should go hungry at this time or at any time of year.”

Bassetlaw Food Bank, which started in 2012, gave out 2,383 parcels last year. It has seen an increase year-on-year in demand for emergency food parcels.

Its work includes the Grow It, Fix It project, which is an allotment, orchard, and white goods repair scheme. Any surplus food grown by the project goes to the food bank.

Laura Kennedy, Fundraising Manager at the Bassetlaw Food Bank said: “Anna and the team have been fantastic since the day they started volunteering with us! And the Christmas donation from Bellway’s customers and staff is really appreciated.

“The support we receive from our community plays a huge role in allowing us to support people in vulnerable circumstances. Right now, we’re in our busiest period in terms of emergency food parcel requests and levels will remain high until February. Every donation has a positive impact on someone that is struggling. Thank you, Bellway, for the continued support!”

Anna and Adam give two hours a week to the food bank, which collects, sorts, packs, and delivers food items as well as providing schemes to ensure people have enough to eat.