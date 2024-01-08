Before and after photos: New lease of life for historic Firbeck Hall near Worksop

A grade II-listed house near Worksop, dating back to 1594, has been renovated from a crumbling countryside estate with a “rich” and “extensive” history to a series of luxurious apartments and spacious South Yorkshire homes.

The centuries-old property has a long line of links to aristocrats, famous actors and even Royalty – having housed five families since its construction.

Firbeck Hall was deemed one of Europe’s most exclusive country clubs between 1934 and 1939, boasting a mirror-walled ballroom, outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts, 18-hole golf course, restaurant, cocktail bar and even an aerodrome.

Then for many years, it was used as a rehabilitation centre by miners and then used for industrial injuries but closed in 1990.

Since the closure, many residents were concerned with how the building had fallen into a “state of disrepair” and despite many private owners expressing an interest in the site over the years, no ‘concrete’ progress was made and the site was left ‘abandoned’ and unused.

That was until the “most significant development in 28 years”, according to Friends of Firbeck Hall, came about which saw planning permission granted for residential use in 2018.

More can be found at www.firbeckhall.co.uk

Now, take a look inside the newly renovated hall – from pre-renovation photos of the derelict depths of ‘disrepair’, to these most recent photos after redevelopment, offering a ‘shimmering’ snapshot of what the site has to offer for those seeking a new home.

1 . A bright and bold renovation Firbeck Hall has been given a new lease of life after redevelopment. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . The building was in 'disrepair' The latest photos show a more promising picture of the site. This photo was taken in 2021. The Derelict Explorer captured these eerie photos before redevelopment as the former family home, rehabilitation centre, and exquisite country club stood dormant and was left in disrepair. Photo: The Derelict Explorer Photo Sales

3 . Homely interior Despite extensive and modern renovations, the site has still honoured its history with decor and history in the design. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales