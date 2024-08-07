Superbly finished, considerably extended and prestigiously located on Park Lane, Retford, the contemporary property has so much going for it, including a luxurious master bedroom with balcony overlooking the garden.

An indication of its elevated status is that it was last sold, in 2019, for £225,000. It is now on the market for £575,000 with Retford-based estate agents, Nicholsons.

The house’s flexible layout, boasting four reception areas, offers the perfect living space for a growing family and is designed to provide both comfort and style.

The ground floor is dominated by a spacious family room/kitchen/dining area, with large bi-folding doors that lead out to a lovingly landscaped garden, with feature trees and many patio seating areas.

No expense has been spared in the kitchen thanks to high-quality integrated appliances, a porcelain floor, quartz worktops and a huge central island.

The ground floor is completed by a lounge, office or play room, hallway and WC, while the bedrooms can be found upstairs, along with a superb family bathroom.

Other exterior features include a grass paddock, offering countryside views, an integral garage and store, and off-street parking space thanks to a driveway and separate hard-standing area.

An added bonus is that the property is within 15 minutes’ walk of Retford town centre, and only five to ten minutes from Carr Hill Primary School and The Hop Pole pub and restaurant. Picturesque walks by the Chesterfield Canal are also on the doorstep.

The icing on the cake is that planning permission is in place for a further extension at the rear, offering even more exciting potential.

Enjoy a tour of the property via our photo gallery below, and check out the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcome inside! Let's launch our tour of the £575,000 Retford property at the front door, which leads into a welcoming entrance hallway. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

2 . Tone-setting reception area Beyond the hallway is this stylish reception area, which sets the tone for the rest of the property and leads directly to the spacious family room/kitchen. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

3 . Spacious family room/kitchen/dining area This is our first look at the huge, open-plan family room/kitchen/dining area which dominates the ground floor. Bright and spacious, it has been designed to provide comfort as well as style. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

4 . Sleek and modern The family room is sleek and modern, as well as being the ideal place to relax and unwind in front of the big screen Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales