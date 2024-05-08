Brimming with character, the detached, three-bedroom family home is even positioned directly opposite that village’s beautiful Norman church, St Lawrence's, which has its roots as far back as the 12th century.
No wonder estate agents Pinewood Properties, based in Clowne, describe it as “a true gem, with traditional features that will surely captivate your heart”.
High Street, Whitwell is the location for the house, which is one the most exciting and eyecatching additions to the Worksop property market this week, with Pinewood inviting offers in the region of £725,000.
As you step inside, a lovely hallway guides you to two spacious reception rooms (lounge and dining room), while a farmhouse-style kitchen whets your appetite for cooking up a feast. Also on the ground floor are a utility room/cloakroom and an office that could be converted into a fourth bedroom, if required.
Upstairs, you will find a well-appointed family bathroom and three good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, off-street parking space for up to four vehicles is as handy as the large garage, while a fabulous, enclosed garden at the back is a private oasis in which to relax, unwind or entertain friends. To the side, there is a log store and at the front is a walled courtyard garden.
