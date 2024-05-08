Brimming with character, the detached, three-bedroom family home is even positioned directly opposite that village’s beautiful Norman church, St Lawrence's, which has its roots as far back as the 12th century.

No wonder estate agents Pinewood Properties, based in Clowne, describe it as “a true gem, with traditional features that will surely captivate your heart”.

High Street, Whitwell is the location for the house, which is one the most exciting and eyecatching additions to the Worksop property market this week, with Pinewood inviting offers in the region of £725,000.

As you step inside, a lovely hallway guides you to two spacious reception rooms (lounge and dining room), while a farmhouse-style kitchen whets your appetite for cooking up a feast. Also on the ground floor are a utility room/cloakroom and an office that could be converted into a fourth bedroom, if required.

Upstairs, you will find a well-appointed family bathroom and three good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside, off-street parking space for up to four vehicles is as handy as the large garage, while a fabulous, enclosed garden at the back is a private oasis in which to relax, unwind or entertain friends. To the side, there is a log store and at the front is a walled courtyard garden.

If it all sounds too good to be true, take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Lovely, spacious lounge Let's begin our tour of the £725,000 Whitwell property in this lovely and spacious lounge. Your eye is instantly drawn to the traditional feature fireplace with multi-fuel burner. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

2 . Patio doors to the garden The lounge, which stretches from the front to the rear of the property, also features double patio doors offering views of and access to the back garden Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

3 . Farmhouse-style kitchen The property is brimming with character throughout -- and nowhere more so than in the traditional, farmhouse-style kitchen, where a former fireplace creates a fabulous space for a range-style cooker. The room is fitted with wall and base units, and a stainless steel sink and drainer with mixer tap. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast with appliances The kitchen has plenty of space for free-standing appliances and also a breakfast table. The country feel is finished by a terracotta-coloured, tiled floor, while two windows overlook the back garden and a uPVC door gives access to it. Photo: Pinewood Properties Photo Sales