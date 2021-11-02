This charming property has three bedrooms and is in the rural village of Brookhouse, near Laughton. It is described as a character property by online estate agent Purplebricks.

The agent’s brochure says the key features are three bedrooms, one bathroom, two receptions, a garage, double glazed windows, a garden and central heating.

There is also a conservatory and outbuildings in the garden. The house is surrounded by beautiful countryside and the village pub is nearby.

“The property we are proud to present to the open market is this three bedroom character cottage situated in the rural village of Brookhouse,” says the brochure.

"This beautiful property offers in brief living room with impressive inglenook fireplace, fitted kitchen diner and separate dining room with another stunning inglenook fireplace.

"To the first floor are three bedrooms and large four piece family bathroom.“The front garden is enclosed with a stone built wall, to the side of the property is a large detached double garage accessed via a small bridge over the stream, to the rear of the property are further outbuildings and conservatory.

“The large rear garden is absolutely stunning and must be seen to appreciate it. The property is surrounded by open countryside and with a lovely village pub close by.An internal viewing is highly recommended.”

A Purplebricks spokesman added: “The current owner is a builder, he has maintained this property since he bought it.

"He has developed the gardens and maintained them to a very high standard. The property has a stream that runs to the front of the property which is positioned in a very sought-after location.”

Brookhouse is in the Dinnington ward. The average property price in Brookhouse is £376,162, according to Zoolpa.

For more details on the cottage visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/3-bedroom-character-property-sheffield-1232223

