Bassetlaw property: Beautiful town houses and apartments in converted village pub go on sale

Built by Torne Property Developments Ltd, Hunter Grove is a collection of four three-bedroom town houses and four two-bedroom apartments in Torworth.

The newly launched apartments are located in the village’s former Huntsman Inn public house, with the existing building dating back to 1900, offering a historic feel and original features such as high ceilings and chimney stacks.

New homes manager of William H Brown, Gary Rogers, said: “We feel extremely proud to be marketing a development full of local heritage in Torworth.

The converted public house, in Torworth.

“The apartments, which were the village’s former public house, were designed with arts and crafts styling by the local, renowned architects Valance & Westwick.

"The building is locally listed as a non-designated heritage asset by Bassetlaw Council for its history, unique architecture, and its prominence in the surrounding areas.

"With the development now fully launched, this is a rare chance for prospective buyers to explore these remarkable homes which we expect to sell very quickly due to their rich legacy.”

With two town houses already reserved, the estate agency is encouraging potential buyers to contact them to book an appointment

The apartments are sold as leasehold properties, however, the freehold to the building will be transferred to a resident’s management company, owned by guarantee by the owners of the four apartments to ensure all service charges are under the full control of the leaseholders.